Northern Regional Peace Council calls for calm amongst residents

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, July 08, GNA – The Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC) has called on the people of the region to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements.

The NRPC has also entreated social media users to avoid misinformation, disinformation, falsehoods, and use of abusive and insightful language.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NRPC signed on behalf of its Chairman by Alhaji Mohammed Awal Alhassan, Member of the Council, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

The statement said, “The attention of the NRPC has been drawn to video commentaries on social media and press releases by certain individuals and youth associations, which have heightened tension in the area.”

It said, “The Council is deeply concerned about the development and appeals to traditional authorities, religious leaders, organised groups and the general public to remain calm in the face of all forms of provocations as mandated institutions take steps to address the situation.”

It said “The Council strongly condemns any act that undermines our collective progress and jeopardises the peaceful environment we have strived to

build.

It entreated citizens to act in ways that would contribute to sustainable peace and make way for development of the region.

The statement said, “We have the responsibility to ensure peaceful co-existence and to refrain from making sweeping generalisations.”

It said, “This is the right time for reflections and to remind ourselves of the common values we hold as people of the region, and we must be engaged in activities that will promote social cohesion.”

It urged regional and national security institutions to swiftly arrest and prosecute any individual or group of persons seeking to undermine peaceful coexistence in the region.

It entreated all groups to endeavour to undertake complimentary roles to address and improve growth rate in the region.

