Northern Development Authority, British Council sign MoU on VET Toolbox II project

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, July 19, GNA – The Northern Development Authority (NDA) and the British Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in respect of the Vocational Education and Training (VET) Toolbox II project to ultimately create employment opportunities for the people.

Mr Sulley Sambian, Chief Executive Officer of NDA, and Nii Doodo Dodoo, Country Director of British Council, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

The VET Toolbox II project is a European Union funded project being implemented in the country with to support demand-driven and inclusive VET and cater for investment needs through targeted skills development and VET programmes.

The VET Toolbox II project was launched in Tamale in March, this year, by the British Council, NDA and other partners.

Mr Sambian, speaking after the signing of the MoU in Tamale, said the VET Toolbox ll project was designed to equip beneficiaries with TVET skills as part of a holistic effort to increase agricultural productivity, foster job creation and ultimately improve livelihoods across three regions within the NDA zone.

He said the VET Toolbox II project was in line with strategic objectives one to four of the NDA’s Medium-Term Development Strategy dubbed: “Agenda for Rapid Transformation and Job Creation.”

He said TVET was one of government’s flagship policies to create decent jobs for the youth to enable them to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Sambian assured all stakeholders of the NDA’s commitment to execute the obligations under the MoU to achieve the set targets and objectives.

He expressed appreciation to the British Council, the technical team and all stakeholders associated with the project for working assiduously towards a speedy advancement of all the preliminary processes.

