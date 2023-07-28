NDC Parliamentary Candidate supports BECE candidates with Maths sets, stationeries

By Victoria Agyemang

Hemang (C/R), July 28, GNA – More than 1,500 Junior High School students writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Twifo Hemang-Lower Denkyira District have received free mathematical sets, pens and pencils.

The donation, which aimed at challenging the pupils to learn harder to pass their upcoming exams was initiated by Lawyer Seth Agyapong -Mensah, parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a form of motivation.

The items, worth over hundreds of cedis, were in line with the PC’s vision of championing equal access to quality education in the district.

The distribution was part of measures to ensure that no candidate lacked basic learning inputs required for the examination.

As early as 1000 hours, Lawyer Agyapong-Mensah visited various public basic schools to kick-start the distribution of the sets to the candidates in the district.

Making the presentation through the District Director of Education, the aspiring MP said the gesture formed part of his avowed commitment towards the pursuit of quality education in the area.

Lawyer Agyapong -Mensah told the candidates to reflect soberly on all that their teachers had taught them and what they had also learnt and write the examination in confidence.

He said education was important to a country’s socio-economic and political development and helped to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor and appealed to parents not to shirk their responsibility to ensure that their children attended school.

Receiving the items for onward distribution within other schools in the district, Madam Diana Anderson, the District Director of Education, appealed to the candidates to eschew examination malpractices to avoid the cancellation of their papers.

She asked them not to panic but remained calm and read the questions well before tackling them to come out with flying colours.

The District Director appealed to the candidates to look up to Lawyer Agyapong -Mensah as their role model and emulate his shining example as he attended the same school.

She also appealed to teachers to put in much effort to educate and guide the candidates more as they face their first-time exams.

Later in an interview, most of the candidates expressed gratitude to the PC for the kind gesture and promised to make themselves and the district proud.

“We thank him for the support, and we promise to make him and ourselves proud.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

