Mineral Commission has no contract with Kensington Industries Limited – Minister

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 28, GNA – Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has informed Parliament that the Mineral Commission has no contract with Kensington Industries Limited, now called Seven Seas Salt Limited.

He made the disclosure on the floor of the House in his response to a question by Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta.

The MP asked the Minister the status of contract between Mineral Commission and Kensington Industries Limited of India and the nature of the license granted.

The Minister said by Section 5 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), mineral rights were granted by the Minister responsible for Mines, on behalf of the President in whom these minerals were vested, and on the advice of the Minerals Commission.

Adding that mining leases were, therefore, signed by the Minister, on behalf of the Government.

“Mr Speaker, by a Restricted Mining Lease, made on 29th December 2011, Seven Seas Salt Limited was granted a 15-year lease over an area of the Keta Lagoon measuring approximately 6,004.48 acres.” Mr Jinapor said.

He said the area, subject of the lease, was located at Adina, Agavedzi and Blekusu, all in the Ketu South Municipality.

A Restricted Mining Lease is a lease for the mining of industrial minerals, such as clay, sand, gravel, limestone, marble, and salt.

He said the lease was valid till 28th December 2026, when the 15 years granted will expire.

The Minister said the Company put in two different applications for two additional restricted mining leases; one in respect of an area measuring approximately 4,256.68 acres and the other measuring approximately 1,318.42 acres.

He noted that both applications had been rejected on the recommendations of the Minerals Commission, for non-compliance with the nation’s mining laws.

“Therefore, Mr Speaker, the only existence mining transaction between Kensington Industries Limited, now Seven Seas Salt Limited, is the 2011 restricted mining lease signed by the then Minister, Mr Mike Allen Hammah, on behalf of the Government.” Mr Jinapor stated.

“It is a restricted mining lease for the mining of salt, and it is valid till 28th December 2026.”

