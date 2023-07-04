Murderers of Akua Denteh sentenced to 12 years imprisonment

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, July 04, GNA – Tamale High Court, on Tuesday sentenced two women to 12 years imprisonment each over the murder of Madam Akua Denteh, the 90 year-old woman, who was murdered over witchcraft accusations.

The convicts, Hajia Serena Mohammed, and Latifa Bumaye were convicted on each of the two counts of manslaughter, and the prison terms are to run concurrently.

The convicts attacked and killed the 90 year-old woman at Kafaba, in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region in July, 2020.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

