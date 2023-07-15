Mr Yawson Otoo to contest Agona West NPP parliamentary primary

By James Esuon

Agona Nyakrom (C/R), July 15, GNA – Mr Yawson Otoo, an Engineer and entrepreneur has declared his intention to contest the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary in Agona West.

According to Mr Yawson Otoo, his contest would bring more impetus into the selection of credible and winnable candidate in the constituency to help retain the seat.

He said this would motivate and inspire the polling station executives who were kingmakers of the party to make the right choice for the party.

Speaking to the media at Agona Nyakrom to declare his intended purpose, Mr Yawson Otoo said he was waiting for the party to open nomination for constituencies with sitting MPs, which Agona West was one, for him to contest the primary.

Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison is the sitting MP for constituency.

He indicated that the party had set up rules and regulations governing the contest, so he will follow the procedure in order not to flout the rules of the game.

‘’Yes, I am a full member of the NPP, but for now the party is focusing on Presidential and Orphan constituencies,” Mr Yawson Otoo noted.

He expressed the hope and trust that his decision to contest would help bring more development and wellbeing into the lives of the grassroots of the party.

Mr Yawson Otoo said Agona West NPP needed a new face and innovative ideas to push the agenda of the party to bring infrastructural development to enhance the transformation of the constituency.

He said the 2024 elections would need a candidate that will help the party to retain the parliamentary seat.

He said the contributions he had made to the party, especially in the Agona West Constituency were enormous to convince the delegates to give him the nod when the time was ripe.

He said in 2019, he paid full rent arrears of the Agona West party office and procured fridge for the office to support the effective running of the party’s secretariat.

