More than 800 SHS/TVET students to participate in 2023 STEM competition

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 3, GNA – More than 800 Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are expected to participate in this year’s National Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Project competition, christened “Stemnnovation”.

The competition will see all the participating schools exhibit their creative potential in finding solutions to challenges confronting the country.

The schools would be challenged to develop STEM projects on topics in the areas of urban gardening, clean water, and flexible use of electricity.

The programme is on the theme: ” Future-Proofing Socio-Economic Development in Ghana Through STEM Education”.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education launching the second edition of the competition in Accra, said the competition would focus on 21st-century skills to solve national problems.

He called on industry and entrepreneurs to commercialise the inventions of the students to ensure sustainable development.

The government has started the full implementation of seven STEM schools.

They are the Abomosu STEM SHS, Kpansenkpe STEM SHS, Koase STEM SHS, Accra High School STEM, Bosomtwe STEM SHS, Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS, and Awaso STEM SHS.

STEM education, the Minister stressed, played a crucial role in equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to solve complex problems.

As industries increasingly relied on technology and innovation, he said a skilled workforce with the appropriate knowledge was essential to creating a workforce ready to embrace challenges and support national growth.

The Minister said the government was retooling existing science schools with modern equipment to be fit for purpose and ensure better educational outcomes.

He said the Ministry was committed to increasing Science enrolment at all levels of the country’s educational system in its Education Strategic Plan (2018–2030).

Dr Adutwum stressed that by 2030, the Ministry hoped to achieve a 60:40 ratio of enrolment in science and the humanities at the tertiary level.

He said the introduction of a pre-engineering course for non-science SHS graduates was offering them great opportunities to venture into the sciences.

The course is being piloted by the University of Mines and Technology and the Pentecost University.

Mr William Darkwa, the Coordinator, Senior High School Secretariat, said registration of the participating schools was ongoing in all regions, after which the regional contest would begin.

He said the competition would begin with the various regions competing to select qualifiers to represent them at the finals to be held in September.

Kumasi Academy Senior High School won the maiden edition of the competition after scoring 24.6 points to beat Pope John Senior High and Seminary.

Kumasi Academy SHS took home a trophy, a laptop, a printer, and a Gh12,000 cash prize.

Pope John Senior High and Seminary was presented with a plaque, a laptop, a printer, and Gh7000 cash for emerging 1st runner-up, while Worawora SHS took home a plaque, a laptop, a printer, and Gh5000 cash.

Awards were also presented to 16 others as regional champions.

Overall best recycling project, the overall best coding and programming project, and the overall best solar project were also awarded.

