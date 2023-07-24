Minority Leader eulogises Sherry Hanni Ayitey 

Accra, July 24, GNA – Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Leader has eulogised Madam Sherry Hanni Ayitey, a former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, who died Saturday at 75.

The Minority Leader in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, eulogised the late Madam Ayitey for her kindness, selflessness and determination to bring people comfort during difficult times.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I eulogise the life and legacy of Honourable Dr Sherry Hanni Ayitey, Vice Chairperson of our Party and a former Minister.” Dr Forson said.

He said Madam Ayitey’s passing leaves a void in their hearts and a tremendous loss to their Party and the nation.

Dr Forson on behalf of the Minority Caucus, extended their deepest condolences to the late Madam Ayittey’s family and loved ones.

“May the memories of her kindness, selflessness, and determination bring them comfort during this difficult time. Rest in eternal peace, Auntie Sherry.” He stated.

“Your legacy will forever remain etched in our hearts, and your contributions to our great nation will continue to inspire generations to come.”

