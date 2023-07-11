Meta plans feed for Threads after users complain

July 11 (BBC/GNA) – Threads will add an alternative home feed of posts as part of a series of updates to the new social media app after users complained.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said a feed for Threads showing posts in chronological order is currently being worked on.

Users want to see posts from accounts they follow rather than chosen by Threads’ algorithm.

Mr Mosseri said the new feed was “on the list” of changes to Threads.

Meta, which owns Threads, Instagram and Facebook, launched the social media app last week and more than 100 million users have signed up to use it.

Mr Mosseri said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, had given an alternative feed a “thumbs up”, after a number of users expressed frustration at not being offered a feed of posts from people they followed, in the order in which they were posted.

Other features “on the list”, according Mr Mosseri, include:

an ability to edit posts

translation into different languages

making it easy to switch between different Threads accounts

While it is possible to view Threads on the web, via Threads.net, there is no desktop interface – posts can be made only via the app – and that too was something the company was “working on”, according to Mr Mosseri.

There is also no search function. When it announced the app’s launch, the company said it would add a “more robust search function” along with improvements to the selection of recommended posts.

Meanwhile the only way currently to fully delete a Threads profile is to delete the associated Instagram account, which many users would be reluctant to – another issue the company is looking to fix.

GNA/Credit: BBC

