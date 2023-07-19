Mentorship and career counselling necessary in Ghana-NGO 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 19, GNA – Mr. Alexander Yanyi-Ampah, Lead Vice President of Tebah Educational Initiative (TEI), A Non-Governmental Organization, has stressed the need for mentorship and career guidance in the Ghanaian educational curriculum for a transformational career path.

He said the introduction of mentorship programmes was key due to the global change in both educational and career dynamics and to sharpen the student’s ability to match up with others wherever they found themselves.

Mr. Yanyi-Ampah stated during a stakeholder engagement with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office that TEI is an initiative designed to provide mentorship, career guidance, leadership training, and scholarship opportunities to youth across the world.

He said the programme started in Meriland in the United States and was extended to Haiti, South Africa, and currently Ghana, where some schools in the Northern, Bono, and Western Regions were benefiting from the outfit.

“Now we want to focus more on Ghana. Obviously, because we have Ghanaian roots, we think it’s best to come back home. We’re trying to get the students up and running and get them up to power with kids outside the country,” he stated.

Mr. Yanyi-Ampah said the move would help yield positive outcomes both at school and in the working environment for Ghanaian students to compete with others irrespective of their location.

He added that mentoring students contributed significantly to realizing the true potential in their field of interest to move forward professionally, provided a compelling opportunity for personal growth and career advancement, and boosted productive outcomes.

He said their engagement with some Ghanaian students so far had refined some specific skills such as leadership, communication, good listening skills, and exposed them to different perspectives, to outstand wherever they found themselves.

He added that career mentorship and guidance helped students learn about different careers and fields, which in the long run boosted job satisfaction, emphasizing that many professionals failed to move up the career ladder because they lacked key values necessary to help them climb the ladder of success.

