Medeama mourns passing of former player Kabiru Moro

Accra, July 19, GNA – Reigning Ghana Premier League Champions Medeama have mourned the passing of their former striker Kabiru Moro, who was aged 35.

The football fraternity was struck by the sad news of the death of the former GPL striker who collapsed on the field during a local community football game.

He was taken to the St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia but was pronounced dead on arrival despite the medical team’s best efforts to resuscitate him. Medeama SC, in a social media post, said they were devastated by the news of their striker, who played a prominent role in the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic demise of our former striker Kabiru Moro. “Medeama SC shares in the sorrow of his family, friends, colleagues, and the larger Ghanaian football community.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them in these difficult times,” the post read. Kabiru Moro, who also played for Kumasi Asante, was buried on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in accordance with Islamic customs, as family, friends, and fellow football enthusiasts paid

their last respect.

GNA

