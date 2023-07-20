World Kickboxing President Nonnemacher calls on NSA Boss

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 20, GNA – Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher, President of the World Kickboxing and Karate Do Union (WKU), has paid a working visit to the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi at his office at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He was accompanied by Steavano Tuekpe, the Ghana President of WKU who had earlier met the Director-General.

They discussed a number of issues including how to collaborate with the combat and martial art sports to offer periodic refresher courses for athletes, coaches and referees.

They also talked about supply of equipment and exchange programs as well as creating opportunities for Ghanaian champions to feature at the world championships.

Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher, a German, who is in Ghana for the first time to stage the African Open Tournament that took place at the Korean Sports Complex at Tema was impressed by the participation and standard of competition.

The African Open Tournament was held for the first time in Ghana would be an annual affair and the NSA promised to support.

Five sports disciplines including Taekwondo, Karate Do, Judo, Kickboxing and MMA were competed at the event where outstanding athletes were rewarded with title belts, medals, trophies and equipment.

Professor Twumasi congratulated Steavano Kojo Tuekpe President of WKU Ghana for coming up with the idea to support Ghanaian athletes and single handedly sponsoring the event.

He appealed to companies to support such initiatives and urged other top sportsmen and women to remember their roots and give back to where they came from.

