Mallorca police detain six from Germany suspected of sexual assault

Madrid, Jul. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Six men have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a German woman in Mallorca, a police spokesman told dpa on Friday.

Spanish police had earlier reported the arrest of five men.

All six men who were on holidays in Mallorca from Germany were taken on Friday by police to the hotel where the crime is believed to have occurred, a dpa photographer at the scene confirmed.

The six suspects are to be brought before a magistrate on Saturday to decide whether or not they should be put in pre-trial detention.

The woman was assaulted on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in a hotel room on the popular stretch known as the Ballermann, police said.

The 20-year-old woman had met one of the men, who was about the same age, while partying, Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora reported, citing judicial circles.

At first she joined him voluntarily in his hotel room until she felt uncomfortable because four of his friends were in the room as well and were intoxicated. The woman wanted to leave but the men prevented her from doing so.

Allegedly some of the men proceeded to rape her, while others stood back and watched, the newspaper reported.

Later, the woman managed to escape and the hotel reception alerted the police who arrested the men at around 3:40 am (0140 GMT).

The sixth man, the man who had initially met the woman while out partying, was arrested a day after the other five suspects. It was unclear whether he had still been in the room when the alleged rape took place.

The German consulate in Mallorca said it had been informed of the arrests by the Spanish authorities and was in contact with the relatives of those involved.

This is not the first reports of sexual assault by Germans in popular party spots in Spain.

In May last year, two Germans were remanded in custody on charges of raping a German woman at Ballermann.

Also last year, Stuttgart football player Atakan Karazor was arrested in Ibiza for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman.

He denied the charges and was released on bail of €50,000 ($56,122) after only six weeks in pre-trial detention.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

