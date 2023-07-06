Loan officer jailed for stealing   

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 6, GNA- An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old loan officer to six months imprisonment for dishonestly appropriating cash of GHC25,000 belonging to his employer.

Benjamin Odoom was given fuel coupons valued at GHC25,000 to sell to customers but ended up squandering the money.

Odoom, charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo found Odoom guilty at the end of the trial.

The court said it considered the fact that Odoom was a first-time offender, a young man and had been in custody for some months.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said the complainant, whose name is withheld, is a businesswoman and a Manager of Suais Enterprise, located at Ablekuma, Accra.

He said Odoom worked with the complainant’s company as a loan officer.

In June 2022, the company gave Odoom fuel coupons valued at GHC25,000 to sell to customers and render accounts.

The prosecution said Odoom after collecting the coupons went into hiding and failed to report to the office.

It said efforts by the complainant to trace Odoom failed.

The prosecution said on August 5, 2022, a report was made to the police and on August 15, 2022, Odoom was arrested at his hideout.

It said in Odoom’s investigation caution statement, he admitted selling the coupons to a filling station at the cost of GHC16,400 and appropriated the proceeds.

GNA

