Know marriage laws, regulations – Prospective couples urged

Kasoa, (C/R) July 29, GNA – The Moderator of the West Volta Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPG), the Reverend Daniel Yaw Bruce, has urged would-be couples to know the laws and regulations of marriage.

He said knowledge of provisions in the law on officiating ministers and venues for the celebration of marriages was necessary in safeguarding such unions.

“This will help avoid future legal issues and struggles… there are a lot of dynamics we should look at when it comes to contracting the marriage, especially CAP 127 (ordinance). The venue – the chapel- must be gazetted, the pastor, the priest, who will conduct the wedding for you must be gazetted otherwise, the marriage would be null and void.

” It is only the Registrar General, who has the authority to go anywhere to officiate marriages. We, licensed marriage officers are limited to the places gazetted for us, ” he said.

The Moderator explained this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the 16th Annual Retreat and Leadership Training under the theme: “Revive us again o Lord! Heal and restore us”.

This was after a seminar on how to nurture and sustain a healthy marriage.

It was held for 89 Presbyters drawn from 33 congregations.

He cautioned those who were married under ordinance yet had other partners to desist from the practice to avoid dire legal consequences.

“If you are wedded and your husband goes behind you as a wife to get another woman, report your husband if you have evidence. He has committed bigamy. He is supposed to be jailed for seven years. There’s no fine component. This applies to the woman also, ” he said.

The clergy man advised couples to uphold the sacredness of marriage by being open and truthful to each other.

Samuel Dagadu, a Presbyter, and President of the West Volta Presbytery Presbyters Union (WVPPU), also in an interview, said the annual retreat and leadership training would equip participants with biblical knowledge and practical life skills on marital issues.

A resource, he said was needed to assist the pastors and catechists at the congregational level.

“Without knowledge, they will not be able to perform their actual roles at the congregational level because these marriage issues abound in the Church.”

