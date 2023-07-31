King of Morocco addresses nation on 24th anniversary of ascension to throne

Accra, July 31, GNA – The King of Morocco has addressed the nation on the occasion of Throne Day, which marks the 24th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his esteemed ancestors.

His Majesty the King thanked God Almighty for the blessings he bestowed “on our country through permanent cohesion and spontaneous response, between the throne and the people.”

This enabled Morocco to establish a nation-state, rooted in the depths of history, to be able to achieve many achievements, and to face difficulties and challenges.

The King indicated that Moroccans were known for their qualities of honesty and optimism, tolerance and openness, and pride in their ancient traditions

and unified national identity.

Moroccans are known in particular for their seriousness and dedication to work.

In his speech, the King mentioned the development path, which has reached a degree of progress and maturity, and which is in need of more seriousness, to take it to a new stage, and to open wider horizons of reforms and major projects, which Moroccans deserve within the framework of an integrated concept that includes a set of practical principles and humanity values.

The speech indicated that the Moroccans, who had favourable conditions, dazzled the world with great and unprecedented achievements, such as those achieved by the national team in the World Cup and with the testimony of everyone, nationally and internationally, with the most beautiful pictures of patriotism, unity and family and popular cohesion, and they aroused feelings of pride.

It is the same spirit that was behind our decision to submit a joint nomination file, with our friends in

Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which we aspire and work to be historic, on all levels. He pointed out that it is an unprecedented candidacy that brings together two continents and two civilizations, Africa and Europe, and unites the two shores of the Mediterranean, and carries the aspirations of the peoples of the region for further cooperation, interaction and understanding.

In the field of creativity and innovation, the king referred in his speech to the ingenuity that characterizes Moroccan youth in various fields, and praised in particular the production of the first locally manufactured Moroccan car, with national competencies and Moroccan funding, as well as the presentation of the first hydrogen-powered car model, developed by a young Moroccan.

“These projects attest to Moroccan genius and to the confidence in the energy and capabilities of our youth. Such achievements encourage our youth to work harder and be innovative. They also promote the “Made in Morocco” brand and strengthen our country’s position as a hub for productive investment.”

With regard to the issue of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity, the speech indicated that it was seriousness coupled with legitimacy that resulted in successive recognitions of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces.

The latest is the recognition of the State of Israel, the opening of consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, and the growing support for the autonomy initiative.

With the same seriousness and firmness, “I reaffirm Morocco’s unwavering position regarding the just cause of Palestine and the legitimate right of our Palestinian brothers and sisters to set up their independent State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to make sure all peoples in the region enjoy security and stability.”

In his speech, the King indicated that seriousness must remain our doctrine in life and work, and that it should include all sectors:

Seriousness in political, administrative and judicial life: through citizen service, selection of qualified

competencies, giving priority to the higher interests of the country and citizens, and rising above bidding and narrow calculations.

In the social field, the royal speech referred to the sectors of health, education, employment and housing, and indicated that the seriousness that we want also means economic actors, and the investment, production and business sectors.

And seriousness as an integrated approach requires linking the practice of responsibility with accountability, and spreading the values of governance, work, entitlement and equal opportunities.

Concerning the repercussions of the current global crisis and the successive years of droughts the country has faced, which led to a rise in the cost of living and a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, the King instructed the government to take the necessary measures, in order “to mitigate the negative effects of the current situation on the social segments and sectors that are most affected, and to make sure basic products are available on

the market”.

In the same context, His Majesty launched the OCP Group green investment project and accelerated the implementation of the renewable energy agenda.

The government has prepared the “Morocco Offer” project, in the field of green hydrogen.

“I invite the government to speed up the implementation of this project, to make sure the requirements of quality are observed, to leverage our country’s significant potential in this regard, and to meet the expectations of leading global investors in this promising field.”

As for the management of water resources, which requires more seriousness and vigilance, “I have made sure a national water program for the period 2020-2027 is developed. I call for strict monitoring of all implementation stages and stress that there will be zero tolerance for any form of mismanagement, or chaotic, irresponsible use of water resources.”

His Majesty King Mohammed VI highlighted in His speech that “My endeavors to serve the Moroccan people are not limited to domestic issues only. I am also keen to establish solid relations with sister nations and friendly countries, particularly our neighbours.”

To conclude, King Mohammed VI indicated that during the recent months, “many people have been wondering about Moroccan-Algerian relations. They are stable, and we look forward to seeing them improve”, he added.

In this regard, His Majesty reaffirm to the “leaders and people of our sister nation, Algeria, that no evil will ever be done to them, nor will any harm ever come to them from Morocco. I want them to know that we attach special importance to the bonds of affection, friendship, exchange and interaction between our peoples”.

The Sovereign has once again extended his hand to Algeria and hopes for a return to normality with this neighbouring country.

“I pray to Almighty God for things to return to normality and for the opening of borders between the two neighboring, sister countries and peoples.”

GNA

