Keta: Communities educated on Ghana National Household Registration Exercise

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) July 22, GNA – Communities within the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have been educated on the Ghana National Household Registration (GNHR) exercise.

The exercise, according to the organisers, would focus on the fight against poverty across the country.

Madam Dziedzorm Bensah, the Keta Municipal liaison officer of Ghana National Household Registration, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the GNHR data collection exercise would serve as criteria for social protection intervention programmes with the aim of lifting the vulnerable and the poor out of poverty.

The data, she said, would cover some key areas such as education, health, and others.

Mrs Bensah said the GNHR remained important towards the successful implementation of social protection interventions, where she charged all to partake in the exercise.

“We are now educating the public towards the exercise that would commence in August this year.”

Mr Freedom Vitashie, the Keta Municipal Information Service Department Director, said their outfit would be expecting a successful programme.

He said 12 out of the 18 Districts in the Volta region took part in similar exercise last year, with the rest commencing in August this year.

He explained that every household would be captured into the data with information on Ghana card, National Health Insurance card, ID, Drivers license, Passport and others.

Mr Vitashie further urged community members to comply and avail themselves as well as providing every needed information required for a successful exercise.

Other Districts in Volta to embark on the GNHR exercise include, Akatsi North, Akatsi South, Ketu North and South, and Ho.

