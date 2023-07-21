KAIPTC, and Japanese government to advance peace and security  

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, July 20, GNA – The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC)says it would continue to collaborate with the Japanese government to advance peace and security in Africa.

The KAIPTC made the pledge when the Commandant of the Centre, Major General Richard Addo Gyane, called on the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kwesi Hisanobu Mochizuki at Japan’s embassy in Accra.

The courtesy call formed part of the Centre’s efforts to strengthen ties with key stakeholders in defence, peace and security.

Maj. Gen. Gyane expressed appreciation to the Government of Japan for the continuous support to the Centre

This, he said, has ensured peace, security, and sustainable development in Africa.

The Commandant gave an update on the Centre’s strategic plan, which began in 2019 and is expected to end in 2023.

He disclosed that a new strategic plan was currently being developed for 2024 to give a defined and sustainable roadmap in the peace and security architecture for the next five years.

“We want to include all our development partners to have an input in the new strategic plan. This also includes Japan. As a donor country, we deem it an honour to include you in our strategic plan,” he said.

Ambassador Mochizuki applauded KAIPTC’s role in ensuring peace and security in Africa.

He said the Japanese Government is determined to support the Centre to address the emerging security issues on the continent.

Prof. Kwesi Aning, Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, KAIPTC, also commended the Japanese government for its proactiveness in identifying the challenges on the continent and its efforts in addressing them.

Ms Horname Noagbesenu- Director, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, said the Centre’s outlook for the next five years would focus on empowering women and the youth economically, socially, and politically to enable them to play effective roles in the peacebuilding process.

GNA

