Joseph Awinongya to be honoured by the city of Joliet, Illinois

Accra, July 14, GNA – Ghanaian-US-based young boxing prodigy Joseph Awinongya Jr. is set to be honoured by Terry D’Arcy, the Mayor of Joliet, Illinois.

The proclamation ceremony scheduled for July 18th, 2023, would see Awinongya Jr., who is the top-ranked young boxer in the United States, honoured for his outstanding athletic achievements and academic excellence.

Awinongya Jr., who is fondly known as “Jojo,” along with Curmel Moton, Marcus Luther, Seandel Diaz, Juan Rivera, Thomas Covington, Elijah Lugo, and Malachi Ross, are considered one of the top boxing prospects in the nation.

Jojo, has been making waves in the boxing world with his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Hailing from Joliet, Illinois, Jojo has emerged as one of the most promising young boxers in the nation.

His skill, discipline, and relentless work ethic have propelled him to the forefront of the boxing scene, catching the attention of boxing enthusiasts and professionals alike.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Jojo has also excelled academically, having recently been awarded the prestigious Full-Ride Scholarship to St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois.

The 19-time USA National Champion has undoubtedly made a name for himself in both the boxing world and the academic arena. His athletic achievements, academic excellence, and community involvement are about to earn him this proclamation.

GNA

