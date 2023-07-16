Israeli seriously injured, two children hurt in West Bank shooting 

Tel Aviv, Jul. 16, (dpa/GNA) - An Israeli man was seriously wounded in an attack in the West Bank on Sunday, while two children were lightly injured, according to rescuers.

The man is around 35 years old and suffered gunshot wounds, the Magen David Adom (MDA) national emergency service wrote on Telegram. Paramedics at the scene also treated two girls, aged nine and 14, for minor shrapnel injuries.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that shots were fired from a vehicle near a settlement south of the city of Bethlehem and that one civilian was injured. A search for the suspects is underway.

The security situation in Israel and the West Bank remains tense amid a surge in violence in recent months. Since the beginning of the year, more than two dozen people died in attacks by Palestinians.

In the same period, around 150 Palestinians were killed in violent clashes, Israeli military operations or in their own attacks.

GNA

