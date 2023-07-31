Help realise Ghana’s digitalisation agenda– ECG MD to GCTU graduates

By Benjamin A. Commey/Stanley Senya

Accra, July 31, GNA – Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has charged graduates of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), to assist the country realise its digitalisation transformation agenda.

Speaking at the 31st Congregation of the University, in Accra, over the weekend, Mr Mahama noted that, the country was on a vigorous adventure of digitalisation and required persons with knowledge in information technology to execute the agenda.

“You’re in a unique place because where you have studied gives you a unique background to assist in this process,” he indicated.

A total of 1,147 students comprising seven PhDs, 103 Master’s Degrees and 1,037 undergraduate degrees and diplomas, were awarded on the day.

Government, in 2017, started the digital transformation agenda to create an equitable platform for job opportunities, enhance the economy and ensure a robust and corrupt-free society.

Mr Mahama who was speaking on the topic, “Empowering the Future: The Role of ICT in Sustainable Development,” said the importance of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in national development could not be overstated, describing it as the “bedrock of every nation.”

The ICT, he explained, offered easy ways to execute hitherto, complex tasks, making it indispensable in any country’s development agenda.

“For example, ICT has allowed ECG to be able to track customers to the extent that we’ve discovered about 100,000 new customers, which is showing that in losses alone 100,000 is equated to almost 30 million Ghana Cedis,” he explained.

“So, in driving growth, in driving sustainability in a country, you can never do without ICT. It is the bedrock of every nation now because it provides you with the click of a button the easiest way to compare and contrast what you have been doing over the years with what you are doing now,” he added.

The Managing Director warned the graduates against inappropriate use of the ICT knowledge, saying such act would retard the country’s development.

He also entreated them to focus on creating jobs instead of waiting to be employed by already established companies so that they would be able to employ others and help reduce the country’s unemployment rate.

“You have the single tool that can change every single thing that we’ve been trying to do for how many years now. You are graduating into a world that is yearning for that kind of change, so you can provide it,” he charged the graduates.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the Vice-Chancellor of the GCTU, indicated that, the University had equipped the graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world and urged them to embrace every chance that came their path and contribute their quota to national development.

He also encouraged the graduating class to embrace new technological ideas and leverage it to enhance their marketability.

“Embrace every opportunity that comes your way, and let your light shine brightly wherever you go,” he added.

Prof Afoakwa pledged the University’s commitment to drive innovation, excellence and transformation in education and technology and make positive impact in Ghana and globally.

