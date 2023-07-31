Atwima Kwanwoma: 30 frontline workers during COVID-19 honoured

By Yussif Ibrahim

Twedie (Ash), July 31, GNA – The Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly has honoured 30 frontline workers for their immense contribution towards management and containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

They were presented with citations and certificates in recognition of their efforts in saving lives during the peak of the global pandemic.

Twenty-seven (27) of the awardees were selected from various health facilities across the district with the remaining three from the Environmental Health Unit of the Assembly.

Mr. Prince Karikari, the District Chief Executive (DCE), at a ceremony to honour them, said the gesture was to replicate the appreciation of frontline workers by the President at the local level.

The DCE said at a time when even strong men were running and seeking refuge, borders and ports shut down and people dying, the gallant men and women stood firm to rescue lives by putting their own lives on the line.

He attributed the success chalked in containing the pandemic to the hard work, commitment, dedication and the professionalism of the frontline health workers.

Their efforts, sacrifices, sleepless nights and energy exerted caught the attention of the President, hence the awards to honour the heroes and heroines of our time for their unwavering support to the country, Mr. Karikari noted.

He underscored the need to build more hospitals as the government was doing, considering howthe pandemic exposed the resilience of the health system and implored Ghanaians to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols especially the hand-washing hygiene.

Mr. Felix Azure, a Physician Assistant, who represented the District Director of Health Services, on behalf of the awardees expressed appreciation for the honour done them and entreated the awardees to do more to improve the health of the people having been recognised for their hard work

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

