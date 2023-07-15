Heatwave hits Europe, Greek Acropolis closes due to scorching heat

Athens, Jul. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Sweltering temperatures climbed above 40 degrees Celsius in most regions of central and southern Greece and on the holiday island of Cyprus on Friday.

The Acropolis in the Greek capital of Athens was closed on Friday between noon (0900 GMT) and 5 pm.

In the morning, a tourist suffered a mild heat stroke while visiting the Acropolis, Athens’ archaeological landmark. She was taken to hospital but is not in danger, the emergency services said.

Similar conditions prevail in Cyprus. On Friday, thermometers in the capital Nicosia read 43C, the island’s radio reported.

There is no relief in sight for Italy either – next week it will be even hotter than before. The heatwave is expected to continue throughout southern and south-eastern Europe, with minor fluctuations. Greek meteorologists said it could even last until the end of next week.

In all countries affected by the heatwave, doctors advised people to drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

People should also spend as little time as possible outdoors and refrain from strenuous physical activities such as jogging and cycling.

In Greece, pizza and other delivery services were banned from sending their workers out on the streets during the sweltering lunch hour. State employees were urged to work from home if possible.

Furthermore, cities and municipalities across Greece opened air-conditioned buildings for citizens to seek shelter from the scorching heat.

According to meteorologists in Athens, there is no sign of temperatures dropping to the usual 35C degrees for the time of year.

