Health workers in Western Region honoured for fight against COVID-19 pandemic

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/ Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, July 18, GNA – Some 200 frontline and Allied Health professionals who braced the storm to provide quality healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic have been honoured by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The 200 formed part of 1000 awardees who would in turn receive same recognition in the various districts in the Western Region.

They received a certificate of recognition, signed by the President as part of the 2023 Presidential Awards for COVID-19 Frontline Workers.

The Awards scheme is an initiative by President to recognise all frontline health workers who offered outstanding services in containing and combating the spread of COVID-19 in country.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, who presented the awards on behalf of the President at a ceremony, in Takoradi, said the COVID-19 with its ramifications, caused a paradigm shift in social, physical and financial dealings globally, with Ghana not being an exception.

He said the Region contributed to about five per cent of the country’s total COVID-19 cases, but through the selfless and dedicated efforts of frontline health workers the virus was optimally contained.

Mr. Darko-Mensah, therefore, commended the awardees saying; “We pride ourselves that 99.1 per cent of COVID-19 cases which were recorded in the Region recovered, which means that less that one per cent lost their lives through the virus… Indeed, this is a laudable achievement, and thanks to you, spirited individuals for this achievement.”

The Regional Minister continued: “It is my fervent hope that this meritorious recognition would foster a sense of hope in you and propel you to offer your ultimate best of service in your respective lines of duty going forward”.

He noted that the government had learned lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, and had, therefore, taken up various initiatives such as the, construction of the Infectious Disease Centre at Elubo, the Agenda 111 health projects among others to improve upon the country’s preparedness in response to future health emergencies.

The government, he mentioned spent over five billion dollars in saving the lives of Ghanaians at the peak of the Pandemic…”Ghana did something differently, I want to believe which contributed to the very low mortality rate recorded”.

The country lost 1044 persons in the Pandemic.

Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Western Regional Health Director, was grateful that the highest office of the land had given credence to the milestones chalked by the gallent health care providers.

He said, “Often times the few bad nuts among our fold have been the interest of the public against the many struggles we engage in day in and day out to protect and actually save lives…this award is therefore a soothe to our heart”.

Dr. Yeboah said, health workers act of bravery and heroism contributed significantly towards the fight against COVID-19 in the Region and the country as a whole.

He gave the assurance that health workers would continue to work assiduously to ensure residents in the Region were safe from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Awulae Angama-Tu Agyan Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Council, who chaired the occasion encouraged the professionals to use same approaches in ending malaria, HIV and other diseases in the country.

He said, “At least we are at peace but the Pandemic is not over..let’s continue to educate on all the best practices to sustain gains and improve upon other health indicators”.

Awulae Angama-Tu Agyan was full of praise to the President for recognising their efforts to affirm the need for patriotic citizens to sacrifice for their nation.

GNA

