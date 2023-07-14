Government to strengthen the chieftaincy institution for socio-economic development

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, July 14, GNA – Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, says the government is committed to strengthening the chieftaincy institution to promote socio-economic development.

He said chiefs were not only custodians of the rich Ghanaian culture and heritage, but also partners in promoting peace, unity, democracy and good governance.

“In recognition of these numerous security centred goals, the Government of Ghana is committed to strengthening the chieftaincy institution and enhancing its capacity to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of our dear country,” he said.

The Minister, addressing the House at its general meeting in Kumasi, said the importance and respect for the chieftaincy institution could not be overemphasised.

He said the Ministry was placed at the intersection of the value system of the nation – chieftaincy and religion.

“Together with you Nananom, we will champion a distinct development journey, drawing on our own tradition, custom, our rich culture, our value systems and our current democratic dispensation to make our people live peacefully and excel in our socio-economic transformation,” the Minister observed.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng indicated that successive governments had not made adequate resources available to the Ministry to shoulder its numerous responsibilities, but he would push for more resources as sector Minister to improve the situation.

He promised to transform his directors and staff to have critical mind-set to serve the chieftaincy and religious institutions in the country.

The Ministry, he said, had already started building the capacity of staff to coordinate and facilitate the affairs of the chieftaincy institution.

He also announced that funds had been approved for the construction of Regional House of Chiefs offices for the six newly created regions, adding that, contracts would be awarded very soon.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the President of the National House of Chiefs, commended the Minister for taking steps to strengthen the chieftaincy institution and pledged the commitment of the House to complement his efforts.

