Government to collaborate with private sector to improve key tourist sites, events

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 31, GNA – Mr Ken Ofori Attah, Minister of Finance, says the government will work closely with the private sector to improve key tourist sites and events as part of the “Beyond the Return” initiative.

He said in partnership with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) efforts will continue to renovate selected Forts, Castles and Museums across the country.

Mr Ofori-Attah made this known when he delivered the 2023 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, on Monday, in Parliament, Accra.

The 2023 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review provides an update on economic performance for the first–half year of 2023 and outlook for the rest of the year; provide an update on the implementation of the IMF-supported PC-PEG, including update on structural reforms and the progress towards achieving the quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets; provide an update on the Debt Restructuring.

He said to make Ghana the Tourism Hub for West Africa, the Domestic and Regional Tourism Campaign, dubbed “Experience Ghana, Share Ghana” was intensified across the country by Government.

“Our goal is to complement this campaign, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which was redeveloped and modernised with support from the World Bank and other development partners, was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on July 4, 2023. The redeveloped park will boost domestic and heritage tourism and is expected to attract over 1 million tourists annually.”

The finance minister said the Government had also made considerable progress towards achieving 1.2 million visitors for 2023 with 150,000 jobs along the value chain, and 2 million foreign visitors and 1.5 million in domestic tourism by 2025.

He said the Government would continue with the redevelopment of Aburi Botanical Gardens, Salaga and Pikworo Slavery Camps and Yaa Asantewaa Mausoleum to boost domestic tourism.

GNA

