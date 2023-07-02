GNA’s Parliamentary Correspondent ordained Reverend Minister

By A. B. Kafui Kanyi

Accra, July 02, GNA- Mr Iddi Z. Yire, a senior editor, and Parliamentary Correspondent for the Ghana News Agency, was on Sunday ordained a Reverend Minister for the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) in Accra.

Mr Iddi, before the ordination, had served the Church as an elder for 16 years, and a lay preacher for eight years.

In a sermon, Apostle Joseph Kwesi Mensah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the GCCI, urged Christians to seek promotion, prosperity and success through Christ-like character.

He said Christ accomplished His ministry on earth with humility, obedience and servanthood and thus received the highest honour from God as the King of Kings.

Therefore, any Christian seeking excellent accomplishment in any area of life should emulate Christ’s obedience, humility and meekness.

Apostle Mensah said prosperity achieved with Christ-like standards stood the test of time, while what was attained with worldly standards was often destroyed by haughtiness and pride.

Quoting many scriptures to buttress his point, Apostle Mensah urged Christians not to relent in meditating on the word of God and obeying His law for their empowerment.

“Through the ages, it has been proven that godly character always wins,” he emphasised.

He charged Christians not to view meekness as a weakness because Christ demonstrated meekness; and assured his followers that the meek would inherit the earth.

Apostle Professor Samuel Assuming-Brempong, Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the Church, who performed the ordination, asked Rev Iddi to be sober, just, holy, temperate and hold fast to the word and sound doctrine of the faith.

He asked him to feed the flock of God, be an example to the flock and be concerned about the needs of the Church.

Rev Iddi accepted the call to the high office of ministry and promised to use the resources given to him by God to promote His work and the vision and growth of the Church.

He promised never to be an instrument to cause a split in the Church but to draw others to Christ and help grow the Church of God.

He is stationed at the Maranatha Assembly, at Tema.

GCCI was founded on 1st April 1991, on the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

The Church has since been established in other countries such as Togo, Benin and Gabon.

The founding fathers include Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, Apostle Professor Samuel Assuming-Brempong, Apostle Joseph Kwabena Antwi and Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah.

The rest are Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, Apostle Komla Ebenezer Hagan and Apostle Derrick Sarpong.

