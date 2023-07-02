Ghanaians urged to support ratification of the Optional Protocol 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 02, GNA- Mr Sylvester Kyei-Gyamfi, Director of Research at the Department of Children, has urged the citizens to support the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography.

Ghana signed onto the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) on January 29, 1989, and subsequently ratified on February 5, 1990, becoming the first country to do so.

The Optional Protocol on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography is an offshoot of the Convention on the Rights of the Child

This protocol requires State Parties to take necessary measures to prohibit the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography. Ghana signed onto this protocol in 2003, however, for two decades now, the country is yet to ratify it.

Mr Kyei-Gyamfi said the time was now for the country to ratify the protocol looking at the high internet penetration by children and their exposure to sexual materials online.

Mr Kyei-Gyamfi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after an engagement with the Volta Regional Child Protection Committee, disclosed that the Department had so far visited 13 regions including Volta to solicit support for the ratification.

The Director said the ratification would provide the country with an opportunity to join a committee of 178 countries that had already ratified the protocol and also make international cooperation in addressing the sale of children, child pornography and child prostitution much easier.

Mr Kyei-Gyamfi said the ratification would also help in the promulgation and strengthening of the country’s laws and policies, establishment and strengthening of institutions, mobilisation of funds, and enhancing strategies leading to effective regulation and control.

Stakeholders at the engagement including the National Commission for Civic Education, Non-Governmental Organisations, Ghans Health Service, Ghana Education Service, the Department of Children, Gender and Social Welfare, Traditional Authorities and the Security Services have given their support and called for ratification of the protocol.

Mrs Stella Mawutor, Volta Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare, underscored the importance of ratifying international protocols and conventions in addressing international issues.

She said Ghana was part of the international community and its children were equally exposed to abuse, pornography materials and sale, therefore, the ratification was necessary to enable the country to work hand in hand with other countries to tackle the issues.

Mr Israel Akrobortu, Volta Regional Director of Department of Children told GNA stringent measures were required to control children’s access to certain materials online.

He said the engagement was to seek the concerns and support of various stakeholders and look at possible measures to adopt after the ratification for effective protocol implementation.

It also looks at the activities of the various stakeholders in the first and second quarters regarding child protection and the promotion of children’s rights and welfare in the region.

The Director said the Regional Child Protection Committee was poised to promote and protect the rights and welfare of children and thanked members for their efforts.

GNA

