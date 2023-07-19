Ghanaian weightlifter Forrester Osei to speak at 2023 IWF webinar on anti-doping

Accra, July 19, GNA – UK-based Ghanaian weightlifter, Forrester Osei will be a guest for the 2023 Clean Sport Webinar for weightlifting athletes and Athlete Support Personnel on Friday, July 21.

The webinar is being organized by the International Testing Agency on behalf of the International Weightlifting Federation.

The awarding winning athlete has gained experience in the sport over the years, having managed to clinch gold at the International Open Weightlifting Championships held in Mauritius last year.

He also serves as the chairman for the IWF Athletes Commission and will assist Armando Urban, MD – Education Officer at the IWF during the webinar.

The one-day event seeks to educate athletes and their support personnel on anti-doping and further explore athlete and athlete support personnel (coaches, doctors etc.) roles and responsibilities as well as anti-doping Rule violations and the principle of strict liability.

Other areas to be discussed are the 2023 prohibited list, medications and supplements, risks of using anabolic steroids, and the IWF 2023 anti-doping rules.

Athletes around the world are expected to participate in the event to broaden their scope on anti-doping and its risk.

GNA

