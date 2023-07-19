Ghana and Portugal sign defence and economic pacts

Lisbon, July 18, GNA – Ghana and Portugal Tuesday signed cooperation agreements aimed at bolstering ties.

They signed bilateral instruments of co-operation in defence, political consultation and trade.

“This latest form of agreement will go a long way to strengthen the ties of friendship and the bonds of co-operation between Ghana and Portugal.” President Akufo-Addo said at a joint press conference with President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, as part of his three-day State Visit to Portugal.

He said Ghana was determined “to turn our back on our old economy, which has been dependent on the production and export of raw materials, and also dependent on aid.”

“We want to build a value-added, industrialised economy with a modernised agriculture, which is neither victim nor pawn of the world economic order. We want our relations with Portugal and, indeed, the rest of the world, to be characterised by an increase in trade and investment co-operation.

“This is the way to develop healthy relations between our two countries and put Ghana at the high end of the value chain in the global marketplace, and create jobs for the teeming masses of Ghanaians, particularly the youth,” he stated.

The President indicated that his discussions with his Portuguese counterpart also focused on boosting further political, cultural, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation at the multilateral level and on the need to promote a better world by addressing global issues relating to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We have noted with satisfaction the value that the Ghana-Portugal Business Forum scheduled to be held tomorrow will add to our investment initiatives, he said.”

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the President of Portugal had also resolved to give voice to Ghana’s cause and interests within the European Union.

Ghana would also help to facilitate the provision of a platform for enhanced economic engagement between Portugal and the member countries of ECOWAS to boost the trade volumes.

On global security, the President said Ghana and Portugal looked forward to Russia, China and the United Kingdom throwing their support behind United States of America and France towards the reform process of the United Nations Security Council in line with the Ezulwini consensus.

He assured President De Sousa that Ghana will “collaborate with Portugal to find solutions to challenges such as the eradication of widespread poverty, elimination of irregular migration, insecurity and human rights violations, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, piracy, as well as climate change and its attendant, negative impact on the environment and livelihoods.”

President Akufo-Addo later called at the Lisbon City Council, where he was handed the keys to the city of Lisbon by the Deputy Mayor, Filipe Anacoreta Correia.

In his address, the President stated that history holds ample lessons that shows “that a rich trading partner, operating within a fair, trading system, brings prosperity to both sides, far more than the exploitation of a poor partner.”

“I have come to Lisbon to advocate for increased investment and trade between our two nations. Trade relations between Ghana and Portugal have evolved through history, and a new paradigm has to be defined, which will be dependent on the structural transformation of the Ghanaian economy from a raw material producing and exporting economy, to a value-adding, industrialising economy.

“This will enable Ghana trade at the high end of the global value chain, dealing in products we make and grow. Out of this, a robust trading system between Portugal and Ghana will be created, which will generate mutual prosperity for the peoples of the two countries,” he said.

GNA

