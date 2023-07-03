GFL task government to revamp industries

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, July 03, GNA – The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has reiterated its request for the government to restructure industries and increase employment to lower crime and other immoral activities.

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the GFL, noted that the government must reduce Ghana’s current dependency on imports by building additional factories or industries.

Speaking at the Ghana News Agency Mr Koomson urged the government to prioritise upgrading the industries to assist the industrial sectors in producing more goods.

The government’s proposed and enforced high interest rate increases in the manufacturing sector, according to Mr Koomson, could cause businesses to fail and could raise unemployment rates because of worker layoffs.

He suggested that the government must restructure industries for them to enhance working conditions by recruiting more people to work there, lowering the unemployment rate, and raising productivity, if Ghana’s economy is to grow sustainably.

According to the GFL Secretary General, the creation of jobs would result in high levels of employment and economic growth, which would allow for a significant decrease in Ghana’s unemployment rates.

He emphasised that the government’s ability to generate jobs would help keep the economy strong.

He said, “the nation can accumulate more money by identifying and closing the loopholes within the procurement contracts.”

To deal aggressively with people who misuse and mismanage state finances, he said: “Labour Unions are pleading with the government to strengthen the legal system of the country.”

GNA

