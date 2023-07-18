German swimmers grab double gold in 5km open water World Championship

Fukuoka, Japan, July 18, (dpa/GNA) – Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, won the gold medal in open water swimming at the World Championships in Japan on Tuesday, giving the German team double golds in the 5-kilometres races, after Leonie Beck took the women’s event earlier in the day.

The 25-year-old Wellbrock, won the 5k race with a time of 53 minutes and 58 seconds, successfully defending his title and celebrating his second victory in Japan after winning the 10km race on Sunday.

Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy was second 4.5 seconds behind, with his compatriot Domenico Acerenza third with 54:04.20. Germany’s Oliver Klemet finished fourth.

Earlier on Tuesday, Beck won the women’s 5km race in 59 minutes and 31.70 seconds.

All four titles in the open water that have been awarded in Fukuoka so far have gone to the German team.

With air temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius and 28.2 degrees Celsius in the water at Momochi Seaside Park, Wellbrock played to his strengths from the start. He took the lead early and swam the race from the front.

Wellbrock, who trains with long-distance coach Bernd Berkhahn in Magdeburg, west of Berlin, is one of the favourites in the upcoming 800m and 1500m freestyle events in the pool.

Beck held back in the first half of her race and then swam to the front in the closing stages.

An impressive final sprint ahead of Sharon van Rouwendaal from the Netherlands and the Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha, sealed the deal on Beck’s second medal after winning the 10km race on Saturday.

With their successes, Wellbrock, Beck and Klemet have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both athletes made qualifying for the Olympics as their main goal before the start of the World Championships.

Beck lives and trains in Italy, where she has taken big steps forward in a strong training group in Lido di Ostia in Rome.

Last year she attracted attention at the World Championships in Budapest, with silver in the 10km race and gold in the relay. She was also European champion in her adopted country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

