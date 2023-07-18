Aisha Huang sheds tears over “lies” peddled against her

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 18, GNA – En Huang aka Aisha Huang, the alleged galamsey kingpin on Tuesday broke down in tears when the Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa bombarded her with questions concerning her illegal mining activities in Ghana.

Obuobisa contended that in Asiha’s statement on August 30, 2016, she (Aisha) indicated that she engaged the services of four Chinese nationals in Gyaaman in the Ashanti Region to repair her six excavators.

“I have not said anything like that. I was asked to sign the various statements so I will be allowed to leave the Police Station. Because I wanted to leave the Police Station, I signed them. In fact, I can swear to that,” Aisah said.

Aisha then broke down in tears and said she did not understand why “all those lies” were peddled against her.

Answering questions under cross-examination, Aisha denied before the High Court that she brought in the four Chinese nationals from China and engaged them in a reclamation exercise.

“It is not so. I have never brought anybody to Ghana to work on my site or under my instructions.”

Aisha also disagreed with the state that in her June 20, 2016, statement, Golden Asian, her company had six excavators whose spare parts were not common and anything they broke down she needed to bring engineers from China to carry out repair works on them.

She also denied that six excavators were located at Bepotenten, adding. “All these are lies; no excavator belongs to me. I do not know what you are talking about.”

The alleged galamsey kingpin also denied that in her August 30, 2016, statement to the Police, she mentioned one Thomas Walenkaki as her partner who operated on her concession.

According to the accused person, Thomas Walenkaki had never been her foreman as asserted by Michael Abotsi, a prosecution witness.

It was also the case of the Director of Public Prosecution that Aisha had several identities.

But Aisha said she possessed two passports, and that one had been cancelled.

Aisha Huang is being held in lawful custody on charges of undertaking mining operations without a license, facilitating the participation of persons to engage in illegal mining and re-entering though prohibited.

She has denied the charges before the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

The matter has been adjourned to July 24, 2023.

