German defender Doorsoun out for South Korea game at World Cup

Wyong, Australia, July 31, (dpa/GNA) – Germany will have to do without centre back Sara Doorsoun for their last crucial group match, at the women’s World Cup against South Korea on Thursday.

“She will definitely not be available for the next match,” assistant coach Britta Carlson told reporters at the team’s base camp in Wyong on Monday.

However, key defender Marina Hegering and midfielder Sydney Lohmann, are “fully fit,” according to Carlson.

Doorsoun was substituted at half-time of Sunday’s 2-1 upset defeat to Colombia in Sydney, with a thigh muscle injury. The 31-year-old was deputizing for Hegering, who has yet to play a World Cup match after suffering a heel contusion.

An upcoming MRI examination will provide more precise information about Doorsoun’s injury.

In addition, full-back Felicitas Rauch remains absent for an indefinite period, due to a knee sprain suffered in training.

Two other defenders, Julia Gwinn and Carolin Simon, are not in Australia, owing to cruciate knee ligament tears.

Lohmann could be a possible alternative in midfield against South Korea in Brisbane, where the two-time champions Germany must deliver.

Champions in 2003 and 2007, the German women have never gone out in the group stage. Thursday’s opponentshowever, bring back memories of the men’s team, which suffered a first-ever group stage exit in 2018 when they lost 2-0 against South Korea.

Germany are second in the group behind Colombia, tied on points with third-placed Morocco but with a vastly superior goal difference. South Korea are last, having lost their first two games and not scored a goal.

GNA

