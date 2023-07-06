Gasonu family petitions CHRAJ to investigate cause of death

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jul 6, GNA – The family of the late Komla Kuma Gasonu David, a 40-year-old Palm wine tapper at Okanta near Kadjebi, who died under bizarre circumstances, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for thorough investigation into his death.

The family had earlier rejected the Police claim that the deceased got injured, when he attempted to jump from a motorbike conveying him to the Kadjebi Police Station for an alleged ginger theft case.

The petition signed by three persons; Family Head, a Family member and the Widow was addressed to the Kadjebi District Office of CHRAJ and sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) which alleges “I write on behalf of the family of the late Komla Kuma David Gasonu, a Palm wine tapper of Okanta in the Oti region who died while being under bizarre circumstance on May 23, 2023”.

The petition said that the wife, Ms. Awii Lorlornyo heard a loud knock on their door on the said date around 2200hours while they were both sleeping.

It said when she got up and opened the door she saw three people, but could identify one as Mr.Kpeguni Idrisu, popularly called Idi, the rest are Police officers from Kadjebi Police station where they asked about the whereabouts of her husband, which she told them he was not around.

It alleged that she was pushed aside while they entered the room and found her husband whom they arrested in a struggle and allegedly beat him up.

It alleged that the deceased fell backwards from a push and his head landed on stones and one of them [the Police] hit him on the neck with the butt of the gun and he became unconscious.

The petition said, “blood started coming out from his nose and ears and she [Widow] tried calling him [Deceased], but he [husband] could not respond”. it alleged.

The allegations included that the said the widow wanted to scream, but one of the Policemen told her to shut up and that the Policemen dragged him [Gasonu] on the floor towards where they packed their motorbike and sped away.

The petition alleged that, “Some joint team of police came to visit the bereaved family on May 26, 2023, and told them investigation is ongoing”.

“We visited them on several occasions to see the way forward and they only tell us stories”, the petition stated.

The petition again alleged that “We requested for the names of the Police officers, but they refused to give us those names and said the dead body would be sent to Accra for examination to ascertain the cause of death”.

The family is calling on CHRAJ to help investigate to unravel the cause of death since they do not trust the way things are going.

When the GNA contacted Mr. Eric Arthur Fynn, Kadjebi District Director of CHRAJ, he confirmed receipt of the petition and said they have written to the Police on the matter but were yet to receive a response.

