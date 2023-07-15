France braces for Bastille Day holiday, welcomes Indian leader

Paris, Jul. 15, (dpa/GNA) – France welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour for the traditional National Day military parade on Friday, while the nation’s security forces braced for possible unrest after weeks of rioting.

“A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the July 14 parade,” French President Macron tweeted.

Some 240 Indian soldiers and three Indian fighter jets participated in the parade, with Modi’s visit marking the 25-year strategic partnership of the two countries.

After the reception for Modi at the Elysée Palace, planned talks in the afternoon were to address deepening strategic cooperation, in the face of China’s growing strength. India was also expected to confirm the purchase of 26 French Rafale fighter jets and three submarines.

“After 25 years of partnership, this is a major step forward that will strengthen interoperability between our Navies in the service of Indian Ocean stability,” French Navy Chief of Staff Pierre Vandier said.

The military parade at the Champs-Elysée in Paris and in the skies involved 6,500 members of the armed and security forces, plus 157 military vehicles, 66 aircraft and 28 helicopters, 200 horses and 86 dogs.

Meanwhile as the nation prepared to mark the date, members of the security forces were bracing for potential unrest after weeks of demonstrations and riots.

However, the situation was calm on Friday morning, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted, after the unrest that began after police fatally shot a teenager two weeks ago.

France marks the French Revolution and the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14.

