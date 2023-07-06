Farmers worried about delayed rainfall

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), July 06, GNA – Some farmers in the Sissala East enclave have expressed worry about the abrupt stop of rainfall in the area leading to germination failures.

The farmers spoke randomly to the GNA in separate interviews in Tumu on Thursday about progress and preparation towards farming during delayed rains and shortage of hybrid seed in the area.

Mr Jibiru Narima, a farmer from Taffiasi said, “I bought lake seed for sowing and one week after sowing 10 acres the dry spell has not allowed them to germinate. I am looking for money to buy another seed to go and sow and I am worried that the lake seeds are not available, which is an additional cost”.

He expressed hope that the rainfall pattern will change to favour the farmers to avoid more losses.

Mr Mahamudu Seidu, another farmer and a tractor operator from Navariwie said it was difficult to plough due to the hard nature of the land and that he ploughed only about five acres a day instead of 10.

He explained that the hard nature of the soil also broke plough discs, which was an extra cost.

Madam Mariama Bayorbor, a mother of three who cultivated five acres of maize said, “After planting not all the seeds germinated so I had to get other seeds to replace the ones that did not germinate”.

Others who spoke to the GNA shared similar sentiments and urged all to pray for the rain to ensure that their labour did go in vain.

Mr Dauda Dakui, a crop Officer at the Department of Agriculture in Tumu, explained that the planting calendar was from June 15 to July 15 and that the absence of the rain affected the entire planting process as sowing, weed control and the application of fertilizer could not all be done and advised farmers to wait till it rains before they go back to sow.

Mr Emmanuel Sasu Yeboa, the Upper West Regional Director of Food and Agriculture who spoke to the GNA, said the recent shortage of hybrid seeds affected only commercial farmers and encouraged smallholder farmers to buy other seeds and assured that pioneer, lake and other seeds would be available on the market soon.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Agriculture was reviewing the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to re-target farmers and called on the input dealers to remain committed to whatever contract terms to enhance healthy and continuous relationships.

He said looking at how farmers were preparing, this year’s maize production would be higher as there were available several products in fertilizer, soya, rice, and maize for farmers to buy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

