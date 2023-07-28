Fairgreen Limited launches 25th anniversary celebration

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 28, GNA – Fairgreen Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian firm offering tailored Information Technology (IT) solutions to clients in Ghana and other parts of the world, has launched it 25 anniversary celebrations in Accra.

The celebration is on the theme: “Celebrating 25 years of excellence in IT solutions leadership”.

Madam Gifty Boahene, Founder and CEO, Fairgreen Limited, said the Company aims at becoming leaders in the supply installation and servicing of office equipment for organisations and individuals.

It also seeks to be a competitive, market oriented, profitable, and reliable organisation that delivers exceptional value to clients and shareholders.

She said their achievement over the last 25 years had come with hard work and deliberate strategic decisions at every stage.

“Our approach focused on identifying the unique needs of our customers and tailoring solutions to address those needs.”

“Over the past 25 years, we have weathered storms, embraced change, and adapted to the evolving demands of the market. Our success is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our team members and the trust and support of our valued clients.”

She commended both old and current staff, clients, partners, and stakeholders for their passion, loyalty, and belief in the vision of the Company.

“Looking to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Technology continues to advance, new challenges will arise, and we are ready to face them head-on. Together, we will continue to evolve, innovate, and collaborate to create solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd), commended Fairgreen Limited for the successes chalked so far and urged it not to relent.

“…Respect the time of clients and give them quality time as well,” he advised, urging the Company to develop cultures that created a family for workers and clients.

He said: “Culture is everything. Endeavour to create cultures that treat people as family. One of transparency, respect for all, honesty and share in the vision of the company.”

