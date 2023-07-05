Envision affordable, reliable and secure digital services to citizenry-stakeholders urged

By Albert Allotey

Accra, July 5, GNA-Mrs Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, the Minister of Communication has called on stakeholders in Information Technology (IT) to envision a Ghana where every citizen enjoys access to affordable, reliable and secure digital services.

She said this would help entrepreneurs and startups thrive by leveraging technology to propel economic growth and create sustainable employment opportunities.

“A Ghana where our education, healthcare, agricultural, industrial and governance systems amongst others, undergo transformative change through digitilisation,” she stated.

Mrs Ekuful made the call when she delivered a keynote address at a three-day stakeholders’ meeting organised by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) to discuss the draft content of Legislative Instruments (Lis) for NITA’s Act 2008 (Act 771) and Electronic Transaction Act, 2008 (Act 772) and to solicit inputs.

She said the country could not develop its digital economy and digital transformation in a vacuum and its participation in the 4th Industrial Revolution required a fit for purpose ICT ecosystem, operating within a standardized framework with properly laid out rules of engagement and competition.

“The draft LIs will lay the foundation for a robust regulatory framework that nurtures innovation, safeguards the rights and interests of all stakeholders, and addresses crucial domains such as digital infrastructure, applications, systems, innovation and e-commence.

“Working in collaboration with other relevant agencies too, data protection and cybersecurity for both the public and private sector will be enhanced as they all play essential roles in achieving these overarching objectives,” she stated.

The Minister encouraged all stakeholders to consider the long-term implications of the Lis on the digital future of country, saying, “It is not just about your individual organisation or sector, but about the digital transformation of our country and these Lis must align with the objects of Acts 771 and 772 and we can all help ensure that they do, working together.”

Mr Richard Okyere-Fosu, the Director General of NITA in a welcoming address said it was imperative to note that enacting a LI for an Act was supposed to be carried out shortly after the Act was passed, but NITA’s situation was not the case and that it has taken it 15 years to this point.

He said the implementation of the two Acts could only be effective when they were approved by Parliament, which would serve as a crucial foundation for the country’s digital transformation.

“Today’s programme is a pre-requisite for the approval of the draft Lis as stakeholders make valuable inputs. Please note, your inputs are important to us. But this is just the beginning of the process,” he stated.

Mr Okyere-Fosu said: “The success of these Acts relies on the implementation of the Lis and in our ability to translate them into tangible action which will be beneficial to Mother. I will urge all present here today and those online to take the various sections seriously and come up with suggestions and strategies for the smooth utilisation of the Lis when passed by Parliament.”

“Our collective aim should be the fulfilment of an age long responsibility which we neglected and the need to shape the ICT ecosystem for posterity,” the Director stated.

