ECG holds stakeholder engagement with GPRTU on cashless system

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 08, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana has held a stakeholder engagement with the national executive of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on the benefits of its cashless payment system.

Mr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, the General Manager of External Communications of ECG, said the company had unveiled its innovative cashless system and PowerApp to offer customers a wide array of benefits while streamlining operations and enhancing service delivery.

He said the ECG PowerApp was a groundbreaking mobile application that offered numerous advantages to transform the way customers transact business with ECG.

He added that the app had a valuable feature that enabled customers to report faults, as compared to the past, when they had to visit ECG offices before reporting a fault. He said this would ensure swift attention and resolution as it has reduced response times and improved customer satisfaction.

He noted that the ECG PowerApp boasts a user-friendly interface, providing a seamless experience for accessing and managing electricity accounts as customers could conveniently view and pay bills, monitor power consumption, and receive personalised usage insights with just a few taps on their smartphones.

Mr Ayiku said additionally, non-smartphone users could also utilise the short code *226# as an alternative to the app, adding, however, that customers who needed further assistance could visit the nearest ECG offices, access the ECG website, access ECG social media platforms, or call the helpline at 0302 611611.

He emphasized that ECG payment offices would no longer accept cash and urged customers to adopt digital payment options such as mobile money, Visa, Mastercard, or bank transfers for purchasing power and paying bills.

He said this transition was aimed at providing relief and convenience to customers while eliminating revenue leakages within the company.

He assured that the ECG PowerApp was safe, secure, and convenient, as well as having robust encryption and authentication measures implemented to protect personal information and financial transactions.

He said this ensures a secure digital experience, adding that usage of the app to purchase power does not attract e-levy charges.

Mr Ayiku gave the assurance that ECG remained committed to continuously improving the app’s functionality and expanding its capabilities to enhance the customer experience and facilitate Ghana’s energy transition.

Nana Nimako Bresiama, the National Chairman of the GPRTU, welcomed ECG’s decision to go cashless, indicating that it was appropriate given the current situation and technological advancements.

Nana Bresiama pledged GPRTU’s support in raising awareness about the ECG cashless system and ensuring that their members were well-educated on its benefits.

