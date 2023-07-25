E. P Church Catechists and Evangelists Union to hold 34th Conference in Ho

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, July 25, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana Catechists and Evangelists Union will hold its 34th annual conference in Ho, the Volta Regional capital from Wednesday, 2nd to Friday, 4th August.

The three-day conference, which is expected to be attended by all Catechists and Evangelists from the 15 Presbyteries of the church, is on the theme: “Revive us again o Lord, heal and restore us.”

Catechist S. M. Y. Anku, President of the Union, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the conference was an avenue to equip members as administrators of their congregations with the requisite knowledge in church administration, evangelism and propagation of the gospel.

He noted that it would also serve as a platform to share ideas and unite them further.

Cat. Anku said a number of topics would be treated at the conference, key among them was the General Assembly theme of the church with emphasis on the “healing” of the church.

The President disclosed that the leadership from the Church’s headquarters are expected to address the conference.

He told the GNA that they have invited some political heads, traditional authorities and leadership of some sister churches to grace the opening ceremony.

He appealed to all Parish and District Pastors of the Church and congregations to assist their Catechists to attend “this important conference.”

Cat. Anku said Bible study and teaching materials would be on sale at the conference, which he noted would assist them in teaching and preaching of the Gospel.

GNA

