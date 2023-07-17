Church leaders, workers in Western, Central Regions hold mega-conference 

By P.K. Yankey

Sekondi (W/R) July 17, GNA – A one-day non-denominational conference for pastors, leaders, and church workers in the Western and Central Regions, has ended at the Faith Alive Chapel International (Shalom Temple) at Sekondi in the Western Region with a call on them to be conversant with the word of God.

The conference, first of its kind, drew over 1,300 Ministers of the gospel and church leaders from the orthodox, apostolic, pentecostal and charismatic churches from the Western and Central Regions of Ghana.

The conference, under the auspices of Faith Alive Chapel International, sought to build the capacity and equip church leaders to put in place systems and structures to improve the integrity and dignity of the church.

Addressing the participants, the Senior Bishop of Action Chapel International and President of Action Chapel Dominion Theological Seminary, Bishop Emeritus James K. Saah explained that for the Church to be impactful, the integrity and lifestyle of the leaders had to be aligned to the word of God.

He said if people did not believe in the Church leaders, they would not believe in the message; therefore, the character and profile of the Church leader was very important for advancing the work of God.

He explained that: “the gospel is preached in three ways which were, the Word, the Power of the Holy Spirit and the Lifestyle of the preacher/ leader which reveals the manner of leader.”

Bishop Emeritus Saah noted that what was limiting the growth of the gospel was the lifestyle of the church leaders and stressed that the lifestyle of the preacher must march what was preached.

He said: “Character protects one’s talent but integrity protects one’s gift and therefore church leaders should not think they are performing a ministry, but they must understand that they are rather themselves the ministry and that their lifestyle should also preach to people.”

He indicated that every church leader needed to know and understand what God called him/her to do, because grace comes with the understanding of the calling of God in one’s life.

The Bishop advised leaders to identify the area of their calling and they would be blessed if they worked hard in the area that God called them.

He pointed out that the calling of God alone does not mean success in the ministry, but takes capacity building and strict obedience to God, adding that “God cannot help anyone beyond the level of his/her knowledge and that acquiring knowledge is a precondition for successful ministry”.

Bishop Emeritus Saah reminded believers that leadership was foremost about solving problems and reminded the pastors and church leaders that before their churches achieved greatness, they must be endowed with great power, grace, boldness, fear of God, to be problem solving.

He prayed for the church leaders to experience breakthroughs in their Ministries and become solution providers.

General Overseer of Faith Alive Chapel International, Rev. Bob Asare also prayed and ministered unto the pastors, church leaders and workers and anointed them for the auntion of the Holy Spirit, impartation, and renewed revival.

He also prayed for the gift of prayer, healing, anointing, grace, supernatural power, love, unity, faith, and fresh oil upon the church leaders for greater works.

Certificates of participation were given to the pastors, leaders, and church workers.

