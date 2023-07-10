China’s authorities warn of dangerous heat

Beijing, Jul. 10, (dpa/GNA) - The authorities in China have again warned the population of the consequences of high temperatures due to persistent heat.

As in previous days, the National Meteorological Office issued an “orange” heat warning on Monday. This is the second-highest warning level.

As the state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the weather bureau, temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were expected in parts of the capital Beijing and in parts of the provinces of Hebei, Henan, Zhejiang and Fujian. Citizens were advised to limit outdoor activities.

Local governments have also been asked to take appropriate measures to avoid fires and power outages.

Parts of China have already been experiencing unusual heat for weeks. Especially the north of the country was affected by the high temperatures more severely and earlier than usual.

In neighbouring Japan, the Ministry of the Environment and the national meteorological agency issued a heatstroke warning for nine prefectures, including Tokyo and the neighbouring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki.

In the capital Tokyo, the mercury rose to over 35 degrees on Monday for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Citizens were asked to stay indoors in cooled areas if possible and to drink plenty of water.

Meanwhile, at least one person has died in heavy rains in south-western Japan. The victim was an elderly woman in Fukuoka prefecture on the island of Kyushu whose house was swallowed up by a mudslide, local media reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest warning level for Fukuoka and neighbouring Oita prefecture due to the dangers of flooding and landslides. Residents were called upon to take immediate measures for their own safety.

For days, the south and west of Japan have been hit by heavy rainfall, some of it at record levels. Landslides occurred in several places and raging rivers burst their banks. Railway connections were interrupted.

The weather authority warned of further rainfall from the west to the north-east of the country.

