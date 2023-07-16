Bulgarian athletes win seven medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Challenge

Cluj-Napoca, Romania, July 16 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian athletes won seven medals (two gold, four silver and one bronze) at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca (Romania).

Boryana Kaleyn won two gold medals in the finals for ball and clubs, as well as a silver medal in the all-around. Eva Brezalieva won two silver medals in the hoop and ribbon finals. The women’s ensemble got a silver medal in the all-around, and on Sunday they added a bronze medal in the final with three ribbons and two balls.

On Sunday, undisputed European champion Boryana Kaleyn, who took silver in the all-around and gold in the ball final, also triumphed in the clubs in the third of four women’s finals on Sunday. Kaleyn received a score of 33.350 points, of which 16.700 were for difficulty.

Second was Darja Varfolomeev from Germany with 33,250 points, and third was the world all-around champion from Sofia 2022 Sofia Raffaelli from Italy with 32,950.

Earlier on Sunday, Kaleyn won the gold with her ball routine and Eva Brezalieva won silver with her hoop at the singles finals.

Kaleyn’s impressive performance brought her 35.000 points. The other Bulgarian at the ball finals, Brezalieva, made a mistake and remained eighth with 29.300 points.

Italians Milena Baldasari and Sofia Raffaelli placed second and third, with 32.050 and 31.500 points respectively.

Brezalieva’s hoop routine won her the silver with 33.450 points.

The gold went to Sofia Raffaelli with 35.800 points and Margarita Kolosov from Germany placed third with 32.950 points.

In the last ribbon final, Eva Brezalieva came second in ribbon with 30.500 points. Kaleyn made a mistake in her routine and with 30.200 and finished in fourth place.

The gold went to Darja Varfolomeev with 31.350 points, and Barbara Domingos from Brazil came third with 30.250 points.

BTA/GNA

