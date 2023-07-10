Biden hails ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship at talks with Sunak

London, Jul. 10, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) - US President Joe Biden hailed the “rock-solid” relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom as he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his offices in London’s Downing Street.

The US president praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the Prime Minister held talks in the garden of No 10 Downing Street.

Biden, whose short layover in London came ahead of a crunch NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, said the “relationship is rock solid.”

He said he “couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally,” while Sunak hailed the US and UK as “two of the firmest allies” in NATO.

But the issue of support for Ukraine’s ambitions for NATO membership and the US decision to provide Kiev with cluster munitions are signs that Westminster and Washington are not entirely on the same page.

Biden, who appeared relaxed in the Downing Street garden, ignored shouted questions from reporters and kept the conversation focused on the sunny relationship between the two countries.

The latest meeting comes weeks after Mr Sunak travelled to Washington, where the US and UK announced the “Atlantic Declaration” to bolster economic security.

Biden also made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

A White House readout of the meeting said that the pair “discussed the Atlantic Declaration on economic partnership they launched in June, including next steps to drive toward key outcomes in the months ahead.”

“They also reviewed developments in Northern Ireland and efforts to ensure continued progress there.”

Though the stopover was not a full-blown state visit, Biden was also treated to a display of pageantry at Windsor Castle, where he received a warm welcome from King Charles.

From there Biden left for Stansted Airport, which he departed from mid-afternoon on his way to the Vilnius summit.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

