Asante Gold Corporation hands over renovated education office to Wiawso education director

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), July 28, GNA-The Asante Gold Corporation has renovated and handed over a refurbished Education office block to the Sefwi-Wiawso education directorate in the Western North Region.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, Mr Stephen Asante Yamoah, General Manager of Chirano Gold Mines Ltd, said the creation of the Western North Region and the elevation of Wiawso to a regional capital meant there was the need to upgrade all infrastructure to reflect the new status.

“We are happy to say that the new look of this building and the upgrade of facilities inside, is now befitting the municipal headquarters of the Ghana Education Service.”

He continued that the future and sustainability of the mining industry hinged on the availability of a well-educated workforce and that the company’s vision was to invest in educational development within its catchment communities to create a rich pool of human resources that could be relied upon for the sustainability of the Mine and other services necessary for development.

“This vision extends far beyond mining to encompass building strong, inclusive and prosperous communities,” he said.

The General Manager encouraged the Ghana Education Service to put in place a robust maintenance regime to ensure that the building lived on to serve generations to come.

Nana Elluo Panin III, Gyidomhene for Wiawso traditional area and chief of Nsuasua, who represented the paramount chief of Wiawso, lauded Asante Gold for the infrastructure and other support in the area and called on other institutions to emulate Mining Company.

Mr Louis Owusu-Agyapong, Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Wiawso Municipal assembly, promised the assembly’s support to all relevant stakeholders and lauded Asante Gold for supporting the Municipal assembly to meet the needs of the people.

He, however, expressed concern about some corporate institutions in the area who were not supporting the assembly in its development drive.

Mr Abraham Fletcher, Municipal Education Director, commended the company for renovating the facility and stressed that the block leaked badly any time it rained thereby destroying their computers and other valuable documents.

He appealed to other corporate institutions and philanthropists to support the office with computers and printers so as to improve upon education in the area.

