Among thousands of civilians killed, injured in Sudan, at least 18 aid workers die: UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — In an appeal to spare civilians, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, reported that 18 aid workers were killed in 100 days of conflict, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami reported that among the thousands of civilians killed and injured, at least 18 aid workers were killed and many more injured, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Haq said more than two dozen humanitarian personnel were detained, and some remain unaccounted for.

At least 50 humanitarian warehouses were looted, more than 80 offices were ransacked, and more than 200 vehicles were stolen. “The humanitarian coordinator strongly condemned these attacks, which strike at the heart of our ongoing efforts to deliver essential aid to those in need,” he said.

“She reminded all of the parties to the conflict in Sudan of their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.” The spokesman also said the World Health Organization warns of increasing reports of attacks on healthcare in Sudan, with more than 80 percent of the country’s hospitals out of service because of the conflict. Fighting between two military factions broke out in Sudan on April 15.

