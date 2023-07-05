Adventist Teachers, Education Workers hold maiden annual conference

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, July 5, GNA – The Adventist Teachers and Education Workers have held their maiden annual conference with a call on the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) schools to prioritize TVET and agricultural education.

Dr. Philip Oti-Agyen, the Dean of Students’ Affairs at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), who made the call, said emphasis on TVET and Agriculture education would help the nation to solve her unemployment challenges.

The day’s conference, held in Sunyani was on the theme: “Retooling the Adventist and Educational Worker for Instructional Leadership and Discipleship,” and attended by teachers and heads of SDA schools.

Dr. Oti-Agyen said the focusing on TVET and agriculture as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education would also empower students and graduates and make them capable of solving societal problems.

Pastor Edward Opoku-Antwi, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Manager of the SDA Education Unit, said the conference was also to build and strengthen relationships between education managers, teachers and pastors to enhance social interactions.

It further strengthened collaboration between the teachers, church leadership and the school managers as well. Pastor Opoku-Antwi advised teachers of the SDA schools to help instill a high sense of discipline and morality among pupils and students and also serve as role models for them.

GNA

