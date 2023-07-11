2024 Polls: Interior minister denies alleged scheme to oust IGP from office

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 11, GNA – Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for Interior, Tuesday, denied allegations that there was a scheme to get Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office before the 2024 Elections.

An alleged leaked tape has emerged, uncovering a plot involving a high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), aimed at removing the IGP.

Per the alleged leaked tape, Dr Dampare could restrict efforts that would influence the outcome of the 2024 Elections.

Addressing Parliamentary Press Corps in Parliament, Mr Dery, also the Member of Parliament for Nandom, described the allegations as baseless, and urged the public to do the same.

He told the Press that there was no such scheme against the IGP.

Mr Dery, therefore, underscored the importance of upholding the integrity and independence of the police force during the electoral process.

“…Tapes will be useful if they relate to a crime, but otherwise, no. But I haven’t made that determination whether this is criminal or not. Let me make it clear that this government is not going to tamper with the 2024 elections. The President does not want to stay one more hour beyond his term. We also want to make sure that we have a free and fair election,” he said.

Reacting to the tape, the Minority has urged the government to thoroughly investigate a leaked tape which implied that the government sought to rig the 2024 elections following the planned removal of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Mr James Agalga, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, said such declarations passed for treason.

He called for urgent action to be taken by the government to deal with it.

GNA

