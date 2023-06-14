You have a role to play in national cohesion – Pupils told 

Yussif Ibrahim

Manso Nkwanta (Ash), June 14, GNA – Ghanaian Students have been reminded of their role in the country’s quest for national cohesion as citizens and future leaders of the country.

This was expressed by various resource persons in series of engagements by the Amansie West District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to mark this year’s Citizenship Week celebration.

The celebration was on the theme, “30 years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

The Citizenship Week Celebration is marked annually by the Commission to sensitise Ghanaians on their civic responsibilities towards national development.

This year’s edition is focucsing on pupils with the goal of reminding them of the role they could play as agents of change and future leaders to shape the country’s democratic governance.

Mr Frank Amoah, Headmaster of Manso Nkwanta Methodist School, and Ms. Martha Mensah of the Ghana Eduction Service, said practicing constitutional rule for 30 interrupted years as a country was an achievement worth celebrating.

They charged the pupils to cherish, preserve, and sustain the 1992 Constitution to consolidate the gains and protect the enviable legacy of being the one of the peaceful countries in the sub-region.

The two resource persons urged pupils in various schoools visited to be vigilant and report suspicious characters within their communities to keep insurgents at bay in the interest of sustainable constitutional rule and accelerated development.

Some of the schools visited were Manso Nkwanta Model JHS, Manso Brofoyedu D/A Primary School, Ohemaa Aprebi Preparatory Primary and JHS, Manso Abore D/A Primary, D/A JHS, R/C Primary A, R/C Primary B, R/C JHS, Manso Nkwanta Methodist Primary, R/C Primary and JHS.

Other resource persons that interacted with the pupils were Mr Solomon Tumffour an Assistant Civic Education officer (ACEO), Mr Stephen Agyei, a Civic Education officer (CEO), Madam Mary Osei-Konadu a Civic Education officer (CEO) and Mr Pius Twumasi, an Assistant Civic Education officer (ACEO) all staff members of the Amasie West District Directorate of NCCE. They encouraged the pupils to cultivate good behavior and practice Ghanaian values such as love and respect for Mother Ghana.

They should promote the prestige and good name of Ghana, respect opinions of others, and live in harmony with others as enshrined in the preamble and Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution.

GNA

